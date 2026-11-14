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Devils’ Prospect Daniil Rusakovich on His Development, NHL Role Models, and Path to the NHL
By Alessandro R.,2 days ago
A fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Belarusian goaltender Daniil Rusakovich is still a relatively unheralded prospect in the New Jersey Devils’ organization. Selected 149th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4 Belarusian netminder is at the beginning of his development. He currently plays for Dinamo-Shinnik in the MHL, part of the Dinamo Minsk organization, where he is gaining valuable experience against older competition.