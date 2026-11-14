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Big Walnut girls volleyball’s almost-perfect season comes to an end in state semifinal
By Michael Rich,2 days ago
VANDALIA – Losing is always difficult, but it’s part of sports. It’s something that Big Walnut’s girls volleyball team hasn’t experienced at all this season. That changed on Nov. 13 when the Golden Eagles fell to Rocky River Magnificat 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27 in a Division II state semifinal at Vandalia Butler, ending a chance at the program’s first state championship and a perfect season.
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