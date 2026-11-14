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uAvionix completes FAA surface awareness installations at 69 towers
By Jonathan.S,13 days ago
UAvionix Corporation and its small business partner Capital Sciences have completed the installation of 55 additional airport surface awareness systems under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI), bringing the total number of air traffic control towers using the company’s FlightLine SAI system to 69. The...