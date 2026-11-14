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Sheltair completes two new hangars: Orlando Executive Airport
By Nancy. M,12 days ago
Sheltair has completed construction of two new hangars at Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), adding approximately 65,000 square feet of aviation space, including a facility designed specifically to support maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. The project represents an estimated $16 million investment and expands Sheltair’s hangar and office inventory at...