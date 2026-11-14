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AkzoNobel-Axalta merger advances, reshaping global aerospace coatings landscape
By Nancy. M,13 days ago
AkzoNobel and Axalta Coating Systems have received conditional approval from the European Commission for their proposed merger of equals, marking a significant step towards creating a global coatings company with approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and an expanded presence across the aerospace and wider industrial coatings markets. The all-stock...