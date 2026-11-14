undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AJW Technique highlights OEM repair data challenges for independent MROs
By Jonathan.S,13 days ago
Access to OEM-controlled repair data is becoming an increasingly important challenge for independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers as aircraft systems grow more technologically advanced. The availability of proprietary repair information, software and specialist testing equipment is shaping the ability of independent MROs to expand their capabilities and offer airlines alternative repair options.