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Preview: Women's Soccer Midwest Regional Second Round
10 days ago
Round one of the NCAA Midwest Regional was a memorable one for the University of Findlay women's soccer team, as the Oilers defeated Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) foe Cedarville University to secure the second NCAA Tournament victory in program history. Senior Taylir Lynam provided the late-game heroics, sneaking a shot past G-MAC Goalkeeper of the Year Anna Taylor in the 80th minute to lift Findlay to a thrilling 2-1 victory.