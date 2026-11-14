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84% of respondents of AARP survey say they were targeted by scammers or experienced fraud
2 days ago
AARP’s 2026 holiday shopping and scams survey found that 84% of respondents reported being targeted by scammers or experiencing at least one common type of fraud. ANR Market Research Consultants surveyed 1,801 U.S. adults age 18 and older who use the internet and shop during the holiday season. Interviews were conducted by landline, cellphone and online between June 22 and July 3, 2026.