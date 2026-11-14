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AMC debuts salted caramel pretzels for ‘Ebenezer’ moviegoers
By Dani Meyering,2 days ago
The day before Friday the 13th, AMC Theatres shared a look at two sweet treats to ease the pain of the supposed bad luck day. “Ebenezer” brings a Gothic Victorian atmosphere to the familiar Charles Dickens Christmas story, balancing dark imagery, supernatural encounters and jump scares with humor and holiday heart. Johnny Depp’s take on Ebenezer Scrooge makes for a Christmas movie with a distinctly spooky edge.