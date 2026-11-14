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6 Ways To Celebrate Christmas In The Smokies, From Dollywood To Dinner Shows
By Editor recommendations,2 days ago
It's the most wonderful time of year—and we love to spend it in the most magical of places. While autumn is undoubtedly one of the best times to visit the Great Smoky Mountains, the holiday season deserves its own spot on the calendar. Nothing compares to watching millions of Christmas lights illuminate the mountains after dark, taking a festive hayride to visit miniature farm animals, or sipping gourmet hot cocoa while strolling through a mountaintop winter wonderland. You can spend an evening cheering on the North Pole at a dinner show, drive through miles of colorful holiday displays, or settle in for a live performance of your favorite Christmas classics. From twinkling lights to beloved holiday traditions, here are six ways to celebrate the season in the Smokies.