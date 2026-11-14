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Between Naples And Fort Myers Is One Of Florida's Best Beach Communities With High-End Hotels
By Editor recommendations,2 days ago
If it's good enough for The Ritz-Carlton, it must be very, very good indeed. So you'd best believe that the community of Vanderbilt Beach, just steps from the lavish Ritz-Carlton, Naples, is a posh retreat for sun worshipers, with a 3-mile strip of white sand along Florida's Gulf Coast. While rates at luxury properties like the Ritz and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort can climb north of $1,500 per night during the winter months, anyone can enjoy the same shoreline without booking a stay. Beach access is free, while visitors without a Collier County beach parking permit pay $10 per day to park at Vanderbilt Beach Park.