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These US States Make Sleeping In Your Car Almost Impossible
By Editor recommendations,13 days ago
Florida House Bill 1365, which came into effect on October 1, 2024, officially prohibits any county from allowing overnight sleeping or camping in public areas. While there are exceptions in designated areas, the conditions allowing those exceptions are fairly strict. For instance, these designated areas must have security on site at all times, restrooms with running water, and access to mental health services. What's more, they must be certified by the Department of Children and Families and are subject to DCF inspections.
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