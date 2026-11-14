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Forget Lake Havasu, Arizona's High-Elevation Lake Is An Unsung Fishing And Boating Haven Inside A National Forest
By Editor recommendations,13 days ago
Arizona may be better known for its desert landscapes than its lakes, but the state has more than a few worthwhile places to get out on the water. Lake Havasu might come to mind — it's a popular spot for a reason, with its array of canyon walls and coves for boaters to gather in. But head farther south in Arizona, and you'll find a setting that's more mountainous and with fewer crowds at Parker Canyon Lake. The lake sits roughly a mile above sea level, set into the Canelo Hills within Coronado National Forest, close to Arizona's southern border. Visitors can fish for trout and other species or take a boat out for a cruise with views of the surrounding mountain scenery.
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