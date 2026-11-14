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Eagles News: “Independent medical experts will examine the circumstances around Jalen Hurts’ blood clots”
By Brandon Lee Gowton,2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles news and links for 11/14/26. Welcome to The Linc, the daily Philadelphia Eagles links roundup at Bleeding Green Nation!. Will be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of this investigation into the Jalen Hurts situation. Would be nice to see some transparency about the findings. Also would be really nice to hear from Jalen himself at some point, even if just to hear him say he’s doing well in his recovery.