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Bookmakers offering $2,800+ in welcome bonuses ahead of Georgia vs. Missouri in Athens, Fox News says
By Jon Ross Myers,2 days ago
No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 18 Missouri in Athens has helped drive more than $2,000 in college-football welcome offers for Week 11, Fox News reported Nov. 14, 2026. Fox News said the combined value of the promos it rounded up totals about $2,800 and highlighted specific sign-up offers from multiple sportsbooks: