undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Letter: J.W. Glass, Hillsboro
2 days ago
Editor: Picture this, a train is running full-steam ahead and about to derail. The conductor tells the passengers, “I am going to save us and stop this train,” but then starts shoveling coal in the boiler. The passengers all shout “stop, stop, we are going to crash” but the conductor turns back and shouts: “you are all spouting misinformation, I am working my butt off to stop this train, and think of everything the train is doing for you!”