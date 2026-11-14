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Takis Georgakopoulos’ First Big Test as Fiserv CEO
By Ali Cybulski,2 days ago
Fiserv CEO Takis Georgakopoulos is moving to slim down the company without rattling the banks that depend on its systems. At Citi’s fintech conference Tuesday, he said Fiserv plans to close more than a dozen smaller business lines that lack strong growth or profit potential and shift clients from two debit networks onto one in the months ahead. The Milwaukee-based business provides account software and payment services to thousands of financial institutions.