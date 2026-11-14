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Judge Overturns Wyoming Education Department's Special Ed Violations
By Kate Meadows,2 days ago
A Wyoming district judge has overturned findings that Sweetwater County School District No. 1 violated federal special education law, handing the Rock Springs-based school district a victory in its ongoing dispute with the Wyoming Department of Education. In the ruling, Third Judicial District Judge Clark Stith reversed the state's findings...
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