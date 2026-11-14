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Government Day of Service 2026 Bridges WEHS Students With Local Organizations
By The East Side News,2 days ago
On October 21st, 2026, several WEHS seniors made their way to local communities and organizations as part of “Government Day of Service,” an initiative launched a few years back to help seniors achieve their 20-hour service requirement. But besides the 5 hours of service each senior received, this was a great way for seniors to interact and collaborate with a variety of people from the city of Buffalo. From schoolchildren and the elderly, to refugees and homeless individuals, our seniors had the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to them.