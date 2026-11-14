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Prescott Valley Glassford Hill Road Turn Lane to Close
By Staff,2 days ago
CONCRETE WORK TO OCCUR AT TUSCANY WAY AND GLASSFORD HILL ROAD INTERSECTION, TURN LANE CLOSED. Crews will finish installing additional concrete curb and median within the turn lane of the southern intersection of Tuscany Way and Glassford Hill Road throughout the weekend. To allow our crews to safely perform this work, the left turn lane at this intersection will be closed until Monday, November 16.
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