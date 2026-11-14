undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buongiorno from East
By The East Side News,2 days ago
A staple in the lineup of clubs at East, Italian Cooking Club is back at it again this year with even more zest and Mamma Mia’s. Run by Mrs. Wagar, Italian Cooking Club seeks to “foster cultural empathy-it helps facilitate meeting other people with the same interest” through none other than baking delicious Italian food, a universal unifier. After serving its highly sought-after pasta at Taste of East, Italian Club has already earned a reputation for delicious food. It’s a great way to get to know peers who share a similar passion for this boot-shaped country, all while learning to work together. And what better way to build that skill than by making food? Working with peers is also a great skill to learn, and what better way to learn this skill than by making food.