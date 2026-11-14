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Gemini made my Google Home worse at the basics, so I moved my voice control to Home Assistant
By Jasmine Mannan,2 days ago
Google's transition of smart voice architecture from rule-based intent parsing in the form of Google Assistant to its LLM, Gemini, promised conversational context and natural language understanding. But basic high-frequency smart home tasks, like toggling specific light entities, adjusting thermostat set points, or triggering custom routines, require deterministic precision rather than natural language creativity. So I shifted from relying on cloud infrastructure like the Google Home platform altogether to a local self-hosted automation engine, my choice being Home Assistant, to retain complete data privacy, eliminate internet dependency, and achieve lower latency.