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Linux file permissions confused me for years until I realized they're just answering three questions
By Korbin Brown,2 days ago
My first experience with file permissions in Linux was when I encountered an error and learned that running chmod 777 script.sh somehow made that error go away. Sound familiar? At first glance, numeric and symbolic permissions like 764 and rwxrw-r-- are enigmatic and confusing, so I spent the first couple of years on Linux basically ignoring them.