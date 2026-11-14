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Colts' Will Mallory: Won't play against Miami
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Mallory (hamstring) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Mallory was a late addition to the Colts' injury report due to a hamstring issue that cropped up Friday. The fourth-year pro will not be available for Sunday's contest, and with Mo Alie-Cox (groin) placed on injured reserve, Tyler Warren will be backed up by Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown. Mallory's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday.