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Chiefs' Jacob De Jesus: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
The Chiefs elevated De Jesus from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. It's the first time this season that De Jesus has been elevated to the active roster, and he could make his NFL regular-season debut against the Falcons on Sunday. He signed with the Chiefs in early May as an undrafted free agent out of California, and he joined the team's practice squad Nov. 4 after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August.