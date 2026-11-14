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Jets' Garrett Wilson: Slated to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Wilson (concussion) is expected to be cleared to play against the Bills on Sunday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports. Wilson was held out of the Jets' 35-12 loss to the Chiefs in Week 9 while in the league's concussion protocol. The star wide receiver was a full participant in Friday's practice, and while he was tagged as questionable for Sunday's game, the Jets appear confident that the fifth-year wideout will clear the league's protocol and be available to play against Buffalo.