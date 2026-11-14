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Animal Charity of Ohio preparing to open thrift store in Boardman
By Leslie Huff, multimedia journalist/anchor,2 days ago
Animal Charity of Ohio is preparing to open a new thrift store in Boardman, with proceeds going directly toward supporting the organization’s mission. The store, called Re-TAIL Thrift Shoppe, will be located at 8574 Market Street. Executive Director Jenny Falvey says the organization reached out to the community for...
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