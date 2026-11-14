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Cleaning Crew Startled By What Found In Angels Camp Home
By Tracey Petersen,2 days ago
Angels Camp, CA – A cleaning crew made a startling discovery at an Angels Camp home, with a stranger allegedly making a house their own. Angels Camp Police (ACPD) officers responded to the 700 block of North Star Loop near Greenstone Way, off Selkirk Ranch Road, at noon on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for a report of an unauthorized individual inside a vacant short-term vacation rental property who was not a registered visitor or paying client, as confirmed by the property owner.
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