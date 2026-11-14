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Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News Ahead Of Texans Game
By Mike Battaglino,2 days ago
Shedeur Sanders may have already gotten his one and only chance to impress the Cleveland Browns’ brass this season, filling in for Deshaun Watson last week against the New Orleans Saints. With Watson out of concussion protocol and ready to resume his starting job against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sanders is back to being the backup and is left waiting for another opportunity.