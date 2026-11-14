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Solomun Reimagines The Notorious B.I.G. And Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Classic “Notorious Thugs”
By Press Release,2 days ago
Solomun has released his official remix of “Notorious Thugs,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic collaboration with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, out now via Atlantic Records. Official remixes of B.I.G.’s catalog are rare, making this release a notable addition to a very short list of authorized reworks. Previous examples include Razor-N-Go’s 1997 club rework of “Mo Money Mo Problems” and Matoma’s 2015 tropical house interpretation of “Old Thing Back.” Each took the original material in a different direction, and Solomun brings another distinct approach to the legacy of one of hip hop’s most influential artists.