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Storm brings sharp cooldown after record-near heat; huge waves raise beach danger
By Ilya Neyman, Chief Meteorologist,2 days ago
What a difference a weekend makes. The week was exceptionally warm, with temperatures nearing records on Thursday. This weekend we're looking at a much cooler forecast, following the Friday storm system. Very large waves are also moving into the coast of California, making for quite a spectacle but dangerous beachgoing...
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