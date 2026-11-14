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Wellington Man Gets 7 Years for $2.3M Fake Cosmetic Clinic Fraud Scheme
By Ethan Anderson,2 days ago
Source: The original uploader was Miami92 at English Wikipedia. / Wikimedia Commons. A Wellington man who ran a network of fake cosmetic surgery clinics was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after admitting he and his co-conspirators swindled medical lenders out of $2.3 million using the stolen identities of more than 100 people, some of whom were already dead. Jaquez Tullis, 42, owned and managed Contour Medical in Tamarac and also ran Cosmetic Aesthetics in Fort Lauderdale and Radiance Beauty in Miami-Dade County, three of six sham clinics at the center of the scheme.
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