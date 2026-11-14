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Jupiter Teen, 17, Ran Campaign That Flipped Florida House District 94
By Elena Vega,2 days ago
Hannah Russell is a 17-year-old junior at Jupiter High School who doesn't have a high school diploma yet, but she just ran a winning campaign for the Florida Legislature. Russell served as campaign manager for Elizabeth Holmes, who defeated incumbent Meg Weinberger to win the District 94 seat in what's being described as one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 election cycle.
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