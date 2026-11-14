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FAU Turtle Lab Tracks Female-Heavy Results as Beach Temperatures Rise
By Alec Novak,2 days ago
FAU’s turtle laboratory provides a close look at hatchling sex and nest conditions, but its results are not a census of hatchlings across Florida. The university says all 40 young turtles recently released from the lab were female and that the team has recorded other seasons with no males or very few. Those findings describe the turtles researchers examined. TAPinto Boca Raton reported on the release and the university’s findings.
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