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In 1998, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan Fell in Love Over Email in ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ 28 Years Later, Warner Bros. Is Remaking It
By Grazia Staff,13 days ago
In 1998, the sound of a dial-up modem and the words “You’ve got mail” became the soundtrack of one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. Twenty-eight years later, Warner Bros. is developing a new version of the film that made Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan fall in love through a computer screen.