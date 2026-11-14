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Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Ohio State: TV, radio, streaming, betting line, injury report
By Inside NU Archives,2 days ago
Nicco Marchiol looks to pull off an upset on the road against the Buckeyes. Northwestern (6-3, 3-3 B1G) has travelled east and is set to face off against the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 2-2 B1G) in The Shoe. Both teams opened the season with hot 6-1 starts, but have dropped their last two games to Big Ten opponents without their respective starting quarterbacks at the helm.