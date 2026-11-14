undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Logan man arrested for alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of teenager
By Will Feelright,2 days ago
LOGAN — A Logan man was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cache County Jail following an investigation into the alleged abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl. Majdi Adam Yahya, 40, was taken into custody by the Logan City Police Department on Nov. 12, after investigators uncovered conflicting statements and physical evidence linking him to the incident.