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An open letter to the newly elected members of Congress From North Carolina: A new opportunity to put rural North Carolina and Its people first
2 days ago
Nov. 3 was a historic day for North Carolina and America. Voters turned out in large numbers and made their voices heard. Their message was clear: they want change, representation, and leadership that puts people first. North Carolina played an important role in this election, with Roy Cooper’s victory in...
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