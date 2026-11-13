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#9 Findlay Heads to Tiffin for Battle of 224
9 days ago
Week 11 in the G-MAC means one thing for the Findlay Oilers, its' rivalry week. UF, ranked No. 9 in the country is headed to Tiffin, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 14 for the Battle of 224 against the Tiffin University Dragons. A once non-competative matchup has become a fierce rivalry as both programs often dual with playoff and conferece title implications. This year the Dragons, who have never lost to a nationally-ranked Oilers team, look to play spoiler again while Findlay attempts to win 10 regular-season games for a second consecutive season. Kickoff is set for noon.