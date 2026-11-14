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WWE News and Notes
By Steve Gerweck,2 days ago
– CM Punk and the WWE roster are making the towns despite the airlines being down. – On the November 13, 2026 episode of ‘What’s Your Story?’, Stephanie McMahon hosted Alexa Bliss, who opened up about her path to WWE, family life, and career highs and lows. Bliss praised peers like Charlotte Flair as ‘the best’ and Bray Wyatt as ‘the most creative genius ever,’ while sharing a scary preeclampsia health scare after her 2023 birth of daughter Hendrix that led to hospitalization and her decision to have no more children. Fans connected with her mix of humor, like calling Bayley ‘huggable,’ and vulnerability from her bodybuilding days to cooking mishaps. The full episode streams on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.