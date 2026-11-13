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Ukrainian doctors treating war veterans learn new methods in CT visit
By Connecticut Public Radio,9 days ago
Ukrainian psychiatrists took home best practices from Yale in treating mental health and addiction disorders among war veterans after a recent month-long visit funded by the nonprofit Doctors United for Ukraine. "We had this problem before the war, like everyone," said Dr. Oleksandra Hrushynska, a psychiatrist and head of the...
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