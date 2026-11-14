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Idaho Tax Credit Data Show Most Recipients Never Attended Public School
By Ray Nakamura,11 days ago
Idaho's first public accounting of its Parental Choice Tax Credit program shows that the vast majority of the roughly 12,216 students who received a credit or advance payment had never set foot in a public school classroom, according to a report the Idaho State Tax Commission released Friday. Recipient households averaged $178,000 in adjusted gross income, and more than half earned above 300% of the federal poverty level, the state's figures show.
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