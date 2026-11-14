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Oklahoma Woman Ejected from Motorcycle North of Branson
By Tim Church,2 days ago
A woman from Oklahoma was ejected from a motorcycle in a single vehicle incident on Friday, Nov. 13, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 56-year-old man from Sand Springs, OK was traveling southbound on Highway 265 at 12:04 p.m. when the 2002 Honda Goldwing he was operating came to an abrupt stop and his passenger, a 56-year-old woman from Sand Springs, OK, was ejected from the motorcycle.
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