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Flexible Workspace And Tech Occupier Specialist Techspace Signs 15-Year Lease For 25,725 sq ft At Chiswell Street EC1
By Allwork.Space - Press,9 days ago
LONDON, Thursday 5th November — Flexible workspace and tech occupier specialist Techspace has taken a 15-year lease on 25,725 sq ft of space within the newly refurbished D/ALS on Chiswell Street, marking the latest step in its London expansion. The deal at the 140,000 sq ft building is with...