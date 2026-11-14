undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Archeform BIM 1.1 aims to cut redraws for small SketchUp firms
2 days ago
01 At €199 a year, Archeform BIM is priced against redraw time, and its key test is whether its IFC export is good enough for consultants and authorities. Renovation work gains the most from version 1.1: one SketchUp model now produces separate drawing sets for existing, demolished and new construction, plus CSV material schedules with an optional breakdown by storey.