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U.S. Business Formations Set October Record, Extending 10-Month Growth Streak
By Allwork.Space - Press,9 days ago
SHERIDAN, WY, November 12, 2026: Registered Agents Inc today reported 576,818 new business formations nationwide in October, the strongest October on record. Formations increased 8.3% from October 2025, extending a streak in which every month of 2026 has surpassed its corresponding 2025 total. The Registered Agents Inc New Business Formations...