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Fire Breaks Out at Cleveland's Historic Rockefeller Building, Smoke Fills Warehouse District
By Sienna Brooks,2 days ago
Firefighters and police swarmed downtown Cleveland's 17-story Rockefeller Building Friday afternoon after flames broke out on the sixth floor, sending smoke rolling across the Warehouse District and into a federal courthouse blocks away. Crews smashed windows to vent the historic structure as a first-responder drone crashed into a building across the street, apparently damaged in the response.
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