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[UPDATED] Human Remains Found in Altadena; Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigate
By News Desk,10 days ago
Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found Friday in a residential area of Altadena. Deputies responded at about 10:00 am to the 3500 block of Glenrose Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities have not released the person’s identity. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, and the circumstances remain unclear.