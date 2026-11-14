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Chavo Guerrero Jr. Explains How the Industry Used to Shun Wrestlers Having Agents
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. discussed launching a new talent agency to represent pro wrestlers in the industry and entertainment world with Brad Small. During the conversation, Guerrero explained how the industry used to look down upon wrestlers having agents. Below are some highlights: