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More Backstage Details Regarding Why Chris Jericho Opted To Re-Sign With AEW Over Returning to WWE
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
Last year, there were many rumors that Chris Jericho might be leaving AEW and returning to WWE. However, Chris Jericho ultimately decided to re-sign with AEW, making his TV return on the April 1 edition of Dynamite. In the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp answered a fan question regarding what led to Jericho re-signing with AEW over a big return to WWE.